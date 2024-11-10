"Harmful & offensive"
Jamie Oliver withdraws youth book after criticism
British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver (49) has withdrawn a book due to complaints from indigenous Australians. His young adult novel "Billy and the Epic Escape" is about, among other things, a girl who belongs to the country's indigenous population.
As the Guardian reported, the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Education Corporation (Natsiec) sharply criticized the book.
Aborigines criticize depiction
The depiction of Aboriginal people and their traditions ignores their violent oppression and is "irresponsible and harmful and reflects a profound lack of understanding and respect", the organization had criticized.
The girl in Oliver's book, for example, has the ability to read minds and talk to animals, which is referred to as the "indigenous way". According to the Guardian, Natsiec head Sharon Davis criticized that this reduces the faith and spirituality of the indigenous people to "magic". In addition, indigenous words are said to have been assigned to the wrong region.
Celebrity chef apologizes
Oliver expressed his dismay in a statement and apologized. "It was never my intention to misrepresent this deeply painful matter. Together with my publishers, we have decided to withdraw the book from sale," the celebrity chef told the British news agency PA.
The publisher had admitted to the Guardian that it had not consulted with indigenous organizations or individuals prior to publication.
Helene Fischer: Accusations of racism over children's song
In Germany, a celebrity is also currently facing public criticism over a children's song. Pop superstar Helene Fischer recently released her first album of children's songs, with the song "Aramsamsam" being classified as problematic and described as racist by musicologists.
The accusation: the song makes fun of the Arabic language and culture. The lyrics are a fantasy language that stereotypes Arabic.
