ÖFB legionnaire demands
“Must also train at the pain threshold sometimes!”
ÖFB international Christoph Trimmel was a guest on Sport1's "Stahlwerk Doppelpass" on Sunday and talked about the frequent injuries in professional soccer. The Union Berlin captain criticized the attitude of some players.
"Even if you're injured and battered, you should train at your pain threshold and not always listen to your body too much," Trimmel demanded when discussing the current injury plight at Borussia Dortmund.
The Austrian then explains his demand. "I know from experience that there are too many players who take themselves out of training because of little things. Every training session is important to stay fit," said the 37-year-old.
Anecdote about Urs Fischer
While Dortmund are currently struggling with many absentees, Union have so far been largely spared the injury bug. A discrepancy that Trimmel has not observed for the first time. "Injuries are always a big issue. Dortmund also had the most absentees two years ago. Fortunately, it's different for us with the injuries. In recent years, we've had one of the fewest absences per season."
The Austrian doesn't know the exact reason for this and jokes: "If I knew, I could sell it for a lot of money". But then he goes on to tell an anecdote about former coach Urs Fischer: "With Urs back then, you almost had to apologize if you were injured. He then asked: 'Do you have something structural? If not, then you can play'. He always wanted to work at the limit." Has this attitude also permanently deterred the injury devil?
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
