"Stay strong, brother!"
Badly injured buddy: Alaba pulls out his armchair
David Alaba pulls out the legendary armchair for his seriously injured buddy. The ÖFB legionnaire in the service of Real Madrid is suffering with his fellow central defender Eder Militao, who has been seriously injured again since Saturday.
"Stay strong, brother," Alaba advises his buddy via Insta story. He also posted a legendary picture. Alaba and Eder Militao are holding up the legendary white folding chair together. It's a photo from May 2022, when Real had just won the Champions League final against Liverpool. The two jokers celebrate in a special way. Now the memory of the legendary celebration should give Eder Militao strength.
Alaba "invented" the armchair cheer at short notice after Real's dramatic victory over PSG in the round of 16. After the triumph in the final, he brought it out again. And Eder Militao staged himself as a "co-cheerleader".
Cruciate ligament rupture
Hopefully the thought of celebrating with Alaba will now give the Brazilian some energy. He can really use it. On Saturday afternoon, he was ruled out of Real's home game against Osasuna (4:0) after less than half an hour, his face contorted with pain. In the evening, the terrible suspicion was confirmed: torn cruciate ligaments. Again. Eder Militao had only returned in April. From a cruciate ligament rupture. Now he's back with his buddy Alaba. Who is still suffering - from a cruciate ligament rupture.
Giving up is not an option
In the evening, Eder Militao spoke out himself. He let the public know via Instagram: "Thank you so much for your messages!" And he is already feeling optimistic and combative. It's just another fight for him now, he says. And: "I already know the way back. Giving up is not part of my story."
It was a victory that Real paid dearly for. Before Eder Militao, striker Rodrygo had already been ruled out with thigh problems. Shortly before the break, right-back Lucas Vazquez was also forced off - three injuries in one half.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.