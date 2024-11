Whooping cough wave rolls over Austria and Vienna

For a long time, whooping cough was not on anyone's radar and was almost considered defeated. Now the highly contagious respiratory disease is coming back with a vengeance. The health agency AGES (as of October 29) reports almost 13,500 cases for the whole of Austria and more than 1,500 for Vienna. The trend shows only one direction: upwards. Experts warned as early as the end of August. Since then, the situation has worsened.