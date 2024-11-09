Sustainable energy
FH students test photovoltaic systems in Lech
Students at the University of Applied Sciences are testing photovoltaic systems in collaboration with the municipality of Lech. The aim is to demonstrate the potential of these energy systems in regions with high snow loads. The project will run for three semesters.
In collaboration with the municipality of Lech, FH students on the "Sustainable Energy Systems" Master's degree program are testing two different photovoltaic systems. On the one hand, the Monzabon road gallery between Zürs and Lech is being tested as a location for a PV system. After several interim measurements, the energy yields are very promising. Secondly, the use of bifacial collectors, i.e. modules that also convert solar radiation into electricity on the rear side, is being examined more closely. The modules were installed on the roof of the wastewater treatment plant and should benefit from the reflection of the snow-covered surroundings, among other things.
"As a tourist destination that thrives on the natural Alpine environment, we are particularly aware of the importance of sustainable energy generation. With the Zürsbach small hydropower plant or the PV systems at the building yard and on the sewage treatment plant, we have already implemented a number of projects," emphasizes Mayor Gerhard Lucian. He sees the work of the FH students as an important decision-making basis for the municipality's next efforts.
For the students, the projects offer the opportunity to apply their theoretical knowledge in practice. "Projects for which there are real implementation efforts mean that the students have the chance to see their ideas in real operation soon," emphasizes course director Anna Knorr.
