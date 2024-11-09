FH students test photovoltaic systems in Lech

In collaboration with the municipality of Lech, FH students on the "Sustainable Energy Systems" Master's degree program are testing two different photovoltaic systems. On the one hand, the Monzabon road gallery between Zürs and Lech is being tested as a location for a PV system. After several interim measurements, the energy yields are very promising. Secondly, the use of bifacial collectors, i.e. modules that also convert solar radiation into electricity on the rear side, is being examined more closely. The modules were installed on the roof of the wastewater treatment plant and should benefit from the reflection of the snow-covered surroundings, among other things.