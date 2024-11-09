Bad development
Bird flu often goes undetected in humans in the USA
The USA is currently causing headaches with regard to the further spread of the H5N1 bird flu virus. Apparently, numerous human infections with the pathogen on dairy farms in the United States are never detected.
"Despite ongoing efforts to monitor dairy workers for illness, test for H5N1, and provide antiviral treatments, several factors have prevented a comprehensive understanding of the extent of cow-to-human transmission," explains the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Testing of employees on farms where the virus was detected in cows revealed an infection rate of seven percent. A total of 115 blood samples were taken from employees on farms in two states between June and August for the investigation.
Eight of the samples showed that the employees had recently been infected with the H5N1 bird flu virus. Only some of them had mild symptoms of illness. According to the CDC, all of the employees tested stated that they were milking cows or cleaning the milking parlor. According to current research, H5N1 is mainly transmitted between cows via milk.
Full extent unclear
H5N1 avian influenza is currently widespread in wild birds around the world, and many wild mammals are also infected. The virus has also recently led to outbreaks on poultry farms and dairy farms in the USA. However, the extent of the outbreak is largely unclear due to a lack of data.
Since April of this year, the CDC has recorded 46 cases in humans, mainly among employees of dairy and poultry farms, with mild cases. Human-to-human transmission has not yet been detected. The CDC continues to assess the risk to the general population as low.
The CDC now states that the 46 cases are probably only part of the actual infections. For example, employees are often not seriously ill and some companies do not want to participate in testing.
Fear of mutations
Researchers fear that the virus can adapt better to mammals if it circulates widely in them. A study published in August showed transmission from mammal to mammal, including between animal species, for example from cows to cats. Mutations of the virus that would lead to improved transmissibility of H5N1 to humans have not yet been discovered.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.