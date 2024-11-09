Trump is back
Prince Harry unimpressed by deportation threat!
Ever since Donald Trump was re-elected US President, there has been speculation about Prince Harry's possible deportation to the UK. But in the latest video with Duchess Meghan, he appears anything but intimidated.
At their home in Montecito, he poses casually in an open shirt, she in a suit jacket worthy of Kamala Harris - both with poppies as a sign of British remembrance. Their message may have been about the global conference to combat violence against children, but the subtle message seems clear: Harry and Meghan are not planning to leave the USA. At least not without a fight.
But Prince Harry should know what Donald Trump thinks of him. "He betrayed the Queen. That's unforgivable," the old and soon-to-be new US president once said of Queen Elizabeth II's grandson. "If it were up to me, he'd be on his own."
Escape planned or not?
There is every indication that the dislike is mutual. Together with his wife Duchess Meghan, who has criticized Trump as "misogynistic" in the past, Harry campaigned in the 2020 US election campaign for voters to "reject hate speech, misinformation and negativity on the internet". They didn't mention a name, but everyone agreed on who they meant: Trump.
Now this same Trump will soon be returning to the White House. Will the return of one lead to the flight of others?
Trump does not want to protect Harry
British media speculate, without knowing anything concrete, that the couple, who have lived in California for several years, could turn their backs on the USA because of the election result. "Trump's victory is what Meghan and Harry feared most - and could drive them out of America," wrote royals expert Tessa Dunlop in the Independent newspaper.
Trump once said that he was "not a fan" of the former actress Meghan (43). However, he apparently holds a personal grudge against Harry in particular. The reason: the 40-year-old has openly criticized the royal family on several occasions. And Trump is obviously very impressed by them.
During the election campaign, the Republican had himself filmed flicking through a photo book of his state visit to the UK in 2019. Showing his admiration for the Queen, who died in 2022 and who, according to one biographer, did not think much of Trump. Trump praised Charles and his "wonderful" wife Queen Camilla. He would not protect Harry, however, Trump told the newspaper "Express US" months ago.
Lied on visa application?
Specifically, it is about the prince's residence permit and the question of whether the fifth in line to the British throne lied in his visa application. In his autobiography "Spare", Harry admitted to having consumed drugs such as cocaine, marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms.
According to the conservative US think tank The Heritage Foundation, Harry should not have been allowed to enter the USA against this background. A court ordered that Harry's documents remain private. The think tank has now filed a new lawsuit.
As president, Trump could theoretically order the case to be reopened, US lawyer Christi Hufford Jackson, an expert in immigration law, told the British "Telegraph". "The problem is that we are entering completely new territory here." If push came to shove, Harry's American dream would quickly turn into an American nightmare.
Americans are not interested
However, Trump's son Eric doubts that his father will go to the trouble of looking after Harry personally. He recently told the Daily Mail that Harry and Meghan are "not a priority" because Americans "don't care anymore".
The royal son reportedly feels at home in California, with his children growing up in seclusion as desired. And in the event that they actually (have to) leave their Californian adopted home of Montecito, Harry and Meghan have reportedly made provisions. The couple have bought a luxury property on the Portuguese Atlantic coast, British media reported a few weeks ago.
This would give Meghan and Harry and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet a possible residence in Europe again. And they would also be closer to King Charles, who is being treated for cancer. Many Britons still hope that Harry and the royals will reconcile.
Princess Eugenie could serve as a link. Harry's cousin, the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, divides her time between Portugal and London with husband Jack Brooksbank and sons August and Ernest.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
