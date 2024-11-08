“Was shocked about incorrect bookings for my wife”

Anita Tscherne has taken over the management function at KFA. Contrary to what was communicated on Friday afternoon, the ÖVP does not want to announce Frölich as a municipal councillor next week after all: "I would first like to hold talks with all parties and explain myself. Kurt Hohensinner will accept the mandate instead - that will give me time until the next meeting in December", Frölich told "Krone" in the evening.