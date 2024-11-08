Vorteilswelt
Insurance boss

“Was shocked about incorrect bookings for my wife”

Nachrichten
08.11.2024 18:22

Former head of insurance Klaus Frölich from the City of Graz Health Insurance Fund (KFA) paid back money for his wife's stay at a health resort after harsh criticism from the Court of Audit. The Graz ÖVP party leader Kurt Hohensinner is now to take his place on the municipal council of the Styrian capital - at least for the time being.

"When I started at KFA in 2007, it was a completely different healthcare world," says Klaus Frölich in an introduction to "Krone". One day after the management and control failures at the City of Graz's health care institution came to light, the former head is trying to limit the damage.

In its latest report, the City Court of Audit, headed by Hans-Georg Windhaber, uncovered unprecedented mismanagement at the civil servants' insurance company(we reported). Among other things, Frölich was accused of billing KFA for his wife's stay at a health resort, even though she was not entitled to any benefits.

The allegations were clarified and credibly dispelled in a detailed discussion with Klaus Frölich.

Grazer ÖVP-Parteichef Kurt Hohensinner

"I was shocked myself that this had happened. When I found out about it, I repaid the amount immediately," emphasizes Frölich. Not only his wife, but also many other people had been wrongly listed as co-insured, "we have now deleted them all".

Anita Tscherne has taken over the management function at KFA. Contrary to what was communicated on Friday afternoon, the ÖVP does not want to announce Frölich as a municipal councillor next week after all: "I would first like to hold talks with all parties and explain myself. Kurt Hohensinner will accept the mandate instead - that will give me time until the next meeting in December", Frölich told "Krone" in the evening.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Barbara Winkler
Barbara Winkler
