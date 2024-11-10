Here in the live ticker:
Rapid vs. Austria Klagenfurt – LIVE from 5pm
Matchday 13 in Austria's Bundesliga: Rapid host Austria Klagenfurt. The game kicks off at 5pm, we will report live (ticker below).
Here is the ticker for the game:
After four away games in a row, SK Rapid once again have the right to play at home and welcome Austria Klagenfurt to the Allianz Stadium on Sunday (17:00). After Thursday's clear 3-0 victory in the European Cup at Petrocub Hincesti, coach Robert Klauß' team is struggling with injury worries ahead of the 13th championship round. This is not the only reason why Klauß is expecting "a tough nut to crack" with coach Peter Pacult's squad.
"We know exactly what to expect. The games against Klagenfurt have always been close and difficult so far," said Klauß. The situation is not made any easier by the threat of new absences, with Bendeguz Bolla and Dion Beljo returning from Moldova with injuries. Their participation is questionable. "I don't want to make any predictions. Dion has pain in his ankle, 'Bendi' in his hip. We'll certainly know tomorrow whether and for how long they'll be out," said Klauß on Friday afternoon. "Both of them have had this injury before, but it lasted different lengths of time."
The recently injured Norwegian Tobias Borkeeiet, who is back in training, could return to the matchday squad. The Klagenfurt game is still too early for Moritz Oswald. "He will return to team training next week," explained Klauß. Should Bolla miss out, the Hungarian will probably be replaced by Benjamin Böckle, as he was against Petrocub. Dennis Kaygin could be given a chance in defensive midfield in place of Mamadou Sangare, who is suspended for red. The 20-year-old has performed well recently, according to Klauß.
For the Hütteldorfer, who only landed back in Vienna well after midnight after the Moldova match, it is currently a matter of good load management. The match against Klagenfurt is already the 25th must-win game for the team in second place in the table this season. "We're already used to the rhythm. At the end of such a phase with seven games in 21 days, it's about mobilizing our strength once again," said the Rapid coach.
The German is not surprised by the Carinthians' continued success under Pacult. "They always have an upheaval, everyone thinks Klagenfurt isn't good. In the end, they get their points as normal and annoy the big boys." The Green-Whites also felt that in their first clash of the season, which ended 1-1.
Meanwhile, Austria coach Pacult does not believe that Rapid's heavy workload and possible absences will give them an advantage. "Then others will play. The squad is wide enough," the 65-year-old was convinced. Only one point currently separates the Carinthians from sixth place, who are also aiming to make a mark in Hütteldorf. "Our goal is to take something away from Vienna. To do that, we certainly have to push ourselves to the limit and be at our best in all areas," said goalkeeper Ben Bobzien.
The clash is a special match for Philipp Wydra, who has been loaned to the Carinthians by Rapid. "I'm just looking forward to the atmosphere in the stadium and also to seeing old friends again. But of course the focus is on the match and I'll do everything I can to make sure we can upset Rapid and take something countable back to Carinthia," said the 21-year-old.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.