Mahrer: “Talking about the top 6 is nonsense!”

Austria Klagenfurt face Rapid Vienna in a Bundesliga clash on Sunday! It's an emotional clash for Thorsten Mahrer (34), as the Violets' captain grew up in the Rapid youth team and played there up to U19 level. In the run-up to the match, he talks to the "Krone" about the upheaval in the Austria squad, the formula for success, his "dad" role and his future ...