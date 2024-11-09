2000 trainees
Province of Tyrol sees success in nursing training
The province of Tyrol's training offensive in the care sector has been a success. This was emphasized on Friday by Cornelia Hagele (ÖVP), the Tyrolean Minister for Nursing and Health. With more than 2000 trainees, a record level has been reached. Cooperation with schools is also pleasing.
Ten Tyrolean schools are currently offering training as a nursing (specialist) assistant. 367 pupils aged 14 and over are currently taking up the offer of age-appropriate care training close to home. With these students, there are over 2000 trainees in the care sector in Tyrol - an all-time high.
In this way, we are promoting regional access and giving young people an early career orientation in the healthcare sector.
LR Cornelia Hagele
Bild: Christof Birbaumer/Kronen Zeitung
Furthermore, according to Provincial Councillor Cornelia Hagele, over 90 percent of graduates remain in the care sector: "In this way, we are promoting regional access and giving young people an early career orientation in the healthcare sector. Some have immediately chosen the path to becoming a nursing assistant and others are planning to complete a bachelor's degree."
Further training opportunities
Since 2020, young people have been able to complete the three-and-a-half-year training program with a focus on "nursing assistance" at seven vocational secondary schools. With the start of training in 2023, the model has been expanded to include the five-year "Nursing Assistant" course at two vocational secondary schools in Innsbruck and Zams. The five-year training model offers students additional professional qualifications and a school-leaving certificate, paving the way for further studies in the healthcare sector and beyond.
We prepare them optimally for everyday working life by teaching them a wide range of nursing processes, nursing techniques and basic principles of medical diagnostics and therapy.
AZW-Fachbereichsdirektorin Waltraud Buchberger
Practical training and cooperation with nursing schools make it easier for young people to enter the nursing profession. "We prepare them optimally for their everyday working life by teaching them a wide range of nursing processes, nursing techniques and basic principles of medical diagnostics and therapy," emphasizes AZW department director Waltraud Buchberger.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.