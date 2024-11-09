Province of Tyrol sees success in nursing training

Further training opportunities

Since 2020, young people have been able to complete the three-and-a-half-year training program with a focus on "nursing assistance" at seven vocational secondary schools. With the start of training in 2023, the model has been expanded to include the five-year "Nursing Assistant" course at two vocational secondary schools in Innsbruck and Zams. The five-year training model offers students additional professional qualifications and a school-leaving certificate, paving the way for further studies in the healthcare sector and beyond.