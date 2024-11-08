Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Ski jumping excitement

Norwegians sure: “Austrians were there too …”

Nachrichten
08.11.2024 13:46

The Norwegian ski jumping team suspects that other nations are currently spying on them. This is because the Scandinavians have probably achieved convincing training results with their choice of equipment so far. The competition has started to take notice - including Austrian coaches, as the new Norwegian coach Magnus Brevig emphasizes. 

0 Kommentare

The conditions for the proud ski jumping nation of Norway have actually been much better in the past. Long-time head coach Alexander Stöckl was replaced by Magnus Brevig following an internal revolt, and the association is also struggling with financial difficulties. And yet they seem to be doing a lot of things right at the moment.

The Norwegians have performed well in preparation and seem to be one step ahead of the other nations, especially when it comes to the all-important equipment. This has obviously not gone unnoticed by the other federations, which is why the competition is now keen to uncover the secret of the Norwegians. 

Federation "honored", ski jumper warns
After the final summer Grand Prix event, it had already become apparent that "people were spying around", Brevig told the Norwegian broadcaster "NRK": "I saw that the controller was surrounded after the jumping. Both German and Austrian coaches were there and I don't think they talked about the weather." 

This is just part of the business, said the new head coach and continued: "People are curious and are now watching us. We have to live with that. You have to be aware that the opponents want to beat you by being better. But also by limiting you. We also have to play this game." 

Halvor Egner Granerud (Bild: AFP)
Halvor Egner Granerud
(Bild: AFP)

While the Norwegian federation sees the competition's "sniffing around" as an accolade, athlete Halvor Egner Granerud warns against overconfidence: "Something is obviously working. But it's still too early to draw conclusions because it doesn't necessarily mean much. Some jumpers compete in the summer already in shape, others are two or three kilos over the competition weight." In a few days we will know how strong the Norwegians really are ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf