Ski jumping excitement
Norwegians sure: “Austrians were there too …”
The Norwegian ski jumping team suspects that other nations are currently spying on them. This is because the Scandinavians have probably achieved convincing training results with their choice of equipment so far. The competition has started to take notice - including Austrian coaches, as the new Norwegian coach Magnus Brevig emphasizes.
The conditions for the proud ski jumping nation of Norway have actually been much better in the past. Long-time head coach Alexander Stöckl was replaced by Magnus Brevig following an internal revolt, and the association is also struggling with financial difficulties. And yet they seem to be doing a lot of things right at the moment.
The Norwegians have performed well in preparation and seem to be one step ahead of the other nations, especially when it comes to the all-important equipment. This has obviously not gone unnoticed by the other federations, which is why the competition is now keen to uncover the secret of the Norwegians.
Federation "honored", ski jumper warns
After the final summer Grand Prix event, it had already become apparent that "people were spying around", Brevig told the Norwegian broadcaster "NRK": "I saw that the controller was surrounded after the jumping. Both German and Austrian coaches were there and I don't think they talked about the weather."
This is just part of the business, said the new head coach and continued: "People are curious and are now watching us. We have to live with that. You have to be aware that the opponents want to beat you by being better. But also by limiting you. We also have to play this game."
While the Norwegian federation sees the competition's "sniffing around" as an accolade, athlete Halvor Egner Granerud warns against overconfidence: "Something is obviously working. But it's still too early to draw conclusions because it doesn't necessarily mean much. Some jumpers compete in the summer already in shape, others are two or three kilos over the competition weight." In a few days we will know how strong the Norwegians really are ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
