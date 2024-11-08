Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

No punishment for "Co"

WAC whirler was once dumped by Austria

Nachrichten
08.11.2024 06:59

Angelo Gattermayer once started his soccer career at Austria Vienna. However, he never got a real chance at the capital city club. Naturally, there is a desire for revenge ahead of Saturday's clash. There is also news of the charges against WAC "co" Manni Nastl and goalkeeping coach Mario Krassnitzer. .

0 Kommentare

Angelo Gattermayer made his first appearance in an Austria Vienna shirt at the age of six. Full of pride. Especially as dad Guido Jr. and granddad Guido Sr. were die-hard fans of the Violets. The current WAC winger - together with current Como legionnaire Matthias Braunöder - played in Favoriten until he was U12. But then he was dumped. .

Angelo Gattermayer has scored once and set up three goals in his eleven Bundesliga appearances for the WAC so far. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Angelo Gattermayer has scored once and set up three goals in his eleven Bundesliga appearances for the WAC so far.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Fan of Okotie
"The head coach told me that it just wasn't enough - his assistant coach saw me as one of the best. But as it happens, the boss decides," says Gattermayer, who often watched his former favorite club in the stadium. "I really liked Rubin Okotie as a boy," grins the 22-year-old.

Gattermayer was impressed by Rubin Okotie - whose mother Susanne comes from Klagenfurt - as a child. (Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
Gattermayer was impressed by Rubin Okotie - whose mother Susanne comes from Klagenfurt - as a child.
(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)

Angelo impressed in trial training
Angelo grew up in Floridsdorf and then joined the Admira AKA via the FAC. He made his Bundesliga debut for the club under Klaus Schmidt in 2021 and then made further appearances under Andi Herzog. In the summer, Gattermayer - via Mannheim (3rd division/D) and second-division side Amstetten - then signed for WAC after a trial. Where he will meet his ex-Violets again on Saturday (17) in Lavanttal.

Gattermayer has made five appearances for the U21 national team. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Gattermayer has made five appearances for the U21 national team.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Does he fancy a rematch? "Of course! You always want to show those who didn't believe in you during your career! Games like this motivate me twice as much. It was also satisfying for me that I made it into the Bundesliga after all," emphasizes the Cristiano Ronaldo fan.

Austria run to be stopped
Gattermayer knows that Austria Vienna are coming with a broad chest (four wins in a row recently!). "They play really good soccer - but we want to stop their run!" So that his dad and granddad can also cheer at the end. "Because now they're always rooting for the club I play for!" grins Angelo.

WAC coach Didi Kühbauer can count on his "co" Manni Nastl (right) on Saturday. (Bild: Pessentheiner/f. pessentheiner)
WAC coach Didi Kühbauer can count on his "co" Manni Nastl (right) on Saturday.
(Bild: Pessentheiner/f. pessentheiner)

Proceedings dropped! 
WAC have already celebrated a victory at the green table: "Co" Manni Nastl and goalkeeping coach Mario Krassnitzer were reported by derby referee Arnes Talic - the proceedings were promptly dropped yesterday, Thursday, by the Bundesliga Criminal Senate! Which, of course, does not reflect well on Talic. . .

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Claudio Trevisan
Claudio Trevisan
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf