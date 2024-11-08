No punishment for "Co"
WAC whirler was once dumped by Austria
Angelo Gattermayer once started his soccer career at Austria Vienna. However, he never got a real chance at the capital city club. Naturally, there is a desire for revenge ahead of Saturday's clash. There is also news of the charges against WAC "co" Manni Nastl and goalkeeping coach Mario Krassnitzer. .
Angelo Gattermayer made his first appearance in an Austria Vienna shirt at the age of six. Full of pride. Especially as dad Guido Jr. and granddad Guido Sr. were die-hard fans of the Violets. The current WAC winger - together with current Como legionnaire Matthias Braunöder - played in Favoriten until he was U12. But then he was dumped. .
Fan of Okotie
"The head coach told me that it just wasn't enough - his assistant coach saw me as one of the best. But as it happens, the boss decides," says Gattermayer, who often watched his former favorite club in the stadium. "I really liked Rubin Okotie as a boy," grins the 22-year-old.
Angelo impressed in trial training
Angelo grew up in Floridsdorf and then joined the Admira AKA via the FAC. He made his Bundesliga debut for the club under Klaus Schmidt in 2021 and then made further appearances under Andi Herzog. In the summer, Gattermayer - via Mannheim (3rd division/D) and second-division side Amstetten - then signed for WAC after a trial. Where he will meet his ex-Violets again on Saturday (17) in Lavanttal.
Does he fancy a rematch? "Of course! You always want to show those who didn't believe in you during your career! Games like this motivate me twice as much. It was also satisfying for me that I made it into the Bundesliga after all," emphasizes the Cristiano Ronaldo fan.
Austria run to be stopped
Gattermayer knows that Austria Vienna are coming with a broad chest (four wins in a row recently!). "They play really good soccer - but we want to stop their run!" So that his dad and granddad can also cheer at the end. "Because now they're always rooting for the club I play for!" grins Angelo.
Proceedings dropped!
WAC have already celebrated a victory at the green table: "Co" Manni Nastl and goalkeeping coach Mario Krassnitzer were reported by derby referee Arnes Talic - the proceedings were promptly dropped yesterday, Thursday, by the Bundesliga Criminal Senate! Which, of course, does not reflect well on Talic. . .
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
