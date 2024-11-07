Vorteilswelt
Drugs sold?

Three arrests after Liam Payne’s balcony fall

Nachrichten
07.11.2024 19:19

Following Liam Payne's fatal balcony fall, police in Argentina have arrested three suspects: They are suspected of having sold drugs to the singer before the accident. 

0 Kommentare

Two hotel employees and a friend of the former One Direction singer have been arrested. The police raided the homes of the suspects, as the celebrity portal "TMZ" reported.

Hotel lockers also searched
In addition to the house searches, lockers belonging to employees at the hotel were also examined. Surveillance footage from the CasaSur Palermo hotel, where the tragedy occurred, was also examined.

The singer fell from the third floor into this courtyard. (Bild: Krone KREATIV/APA/AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano, Viennareport)
The singer fell from the third floor into this courtyard.
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/APA/AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano, Viennareport)

The police assume that the employees had contact with Payne before he fell from the balcony of his room on the third floor into an inner courtyard on October 16 and died.

The cell phone of the arrested acquaintance was checked for incriminating text messages. According to "TMZ", this suspect was not found during the raid on Tuesday. 

Footage from Payne's hotel room shows traces of narcotics and drug paraphernalia. (Bild: Photo Press Service)
Footage from Payne's hotel room shows traces of narcotics and drug paraphernalia.
(Bild: Photo Press Service)

Singer dead instantly after fall
Liam Payne died on October 16 at the age of 31 - the tragedy caused consternation among fans around the world. He died instantly after falling from a balcony in Buenos Aires - a post-mortem examination revealed head injuries as the cause of death. In recent weeks, the police have been trying to establish the circumstances of the singer's death. 

Payne also had a cocktail of drugs in his blood: toxicology tests found "pink cocaine" in Payne's body, among other things. In recent years, he had repeatedly spoken openly about his battle with addiction and his mental health problems.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

