Fierce headwind
Uproar over Trump statements by Heidenheim coach
Heidenheim coach Frank Schmidt has caused a stir with his comments on Donald Trump's election victory. The 50-year-old has shown understanding for the decision of many Americans, but has also faced a lot of backlash for his reasoning.
Schmidt told RTL that the outcome of the US election was by no means a surprise to him. "I think people in Germany and all over the world wish for something. But it's not 'make a wish'! People have worries, people have fears, people stand for something and then decide," the cult coach begins his argument.
The 50-year-old then goes into more detail: "I think in America at the moment it's perhaps like this: you need a man with strong leadership, with a profile, who has a clear opinion. They don't always have to be right and you don't have to understand them."
Lack of understanding about statements
Statements that have not gone down well everywhere. There are many comments on social media, some supporting the statements, others distancing themselves from Schmidt and taking him to task. This includes journalist Philipp Köster, who emphasized on X: "Everyone embarrasses themselves as best they can. Heidenheim coach Frank Schmidt to attest 'a clear opinion' to a flawless racist and notorious liar."
Numerous comments are collected below. The Heidenheim coach is particularly criticized for his statement about wanting a "man with leadership skills". "So he rules out a woman. Sometimes it's better to keep your mouth shut," one comment reads.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
