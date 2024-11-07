Why our economy is not gaining momentum

German slump weighs on exports

Neighboring Germany is the most important foreign market for Austria's companies. As things are anything but rosy there at the moment, our export companies are also feeling the effects. The fact that the traffic light coalition has now been dissolved and the standstill in German politics is now continuing is no help here. "The export boom has become less realistic since Wednesday and is associated with risks," says Felbermayr in the direction of our neighbor. Austria must now "pull its own weight" and ensure economic growth and sustainable public finances.