Israel wants to deport relatives of assassins
In future, Israel's government will be able to deport relatives of Palestinian assassins. This is possible if they knew about the attack plans and did nothing to stop the attacker. Israeli citizens are also covered by the new law.
Most attacks are carried out by Palestinians from the West Bank. However, since the beginning of the war in the Gaza Strip, Israeli citizens or people with a residence permit have increasingly been calling for attacks, the government announced.
MPs are likely to be very divided on the new law. At least only 61 of the 120 politicians voted in favor. If relatives knew about the attack plans in advance and did nothing to stop them, they could be deported. In addition, deportation should be possible for up to 20 years if they express support for the plans.
Military operation in the north expanded
Deportations are to be made to the Gaza Strip and other countries. Meanwhile, the Israeli army has expanded its operations in the north of the Gaza Strip. The troops had begun a new operation "against the terror infrastructure in the Beit Lahiya area", the Israeli army announced on Thursday. At the same time, the military was active in the Jabaliya refugee district. Around 50 terrorists were "eliminated" there.
The army is repeatedly returning to areas that it had already left. The Palestinian side reported numerous civilian casualties in the north. The Israeli military had previously called on civilians to leave the combat zone. However, many residents do not consider other parts of the Gaza Strip to be safer and fear fleeing through the combat zone.
