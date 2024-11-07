Until mid-November
Pakistan closes schools due to air pollution
Authorities in the Pakistani province of Punjab have ordered the complete closure of schools until mid-November due to persistently high levels of air pollution. The order applies to the four largest cities in the country's most populous province.
In addition, residents throughout Punjab are now required to wear masks, according to a statement from provincial minister Marriyum Aurangzeb. For the past two weeks, dense smog has been hanging over Lahore, the capital of the province in eastern Pakistan.
Record level of particulate matter measured
On Saturday, a particulate matter level of 1067 micrograms per cubic meter was measured before the value then fell to around 300 micrograms. "We have never reached the 1000 mark before," environmental protection official Jahangir Anwar told the AFP news agency.
Rickshaws, a popular means of transportation for commuters, as well as vehicles with defective engines and barbecue activities had already been banned last week. Restaurants and some factories also had to close temporarily. According to the Swiss environmental company IQAir, the levels in the provincial capital Lahore are "dangerously" high.
Lahore is one of the cities with the highest levels of air pollution in the world. In addition to emissions from industry, traffic and waste incineration, the burning of crop residues also contributes to the poor air quality in many Pakistani cities.
Particulate matter can penetrate deep into the lungs
The tiny particles in particulate matter in particular can penetrate deep into the lungs and cause damage. They can also enter the bloodstream and reach all organs. According to the Federal Environment Agency, particulate matter leads to more illnesses and increased mortality.
The World Health Organization (WHO) considers a particulate matter content - carcinogenic microparticles, so-called PM2.5 pollutants, which can enter the bloodstream via the lungs - of more than 10 micrograms per cubic meter to be unhealthy. The maximum limit recommended by the WHO is 15 micrograms of PM2.5 per cubic meter.
