“Made in Lower Austria” is in demand worldwide

In order for our companies to continue to be so successful, we need the right framework conditions. We need less bureaucracy and lower non-wage labor costs. So that we remain competitive. But competition must also be fair! Just a few days ago, the EU launched proceedings against the Chinese wholesaler Temu. There are major concerns here - from problems with customs controls to compliance with European and national regulations or a lack of product safety. In short: "Made in Lower Austria" creates jobs and contributes to economic success. To keep it that way, we need more relief and more equal opportunities.