ÖVP election program with “preventive care thousand”

The aim is to motivate the population to have targeted and timely check-ups. "Screening saves lives, reduces human suffering and helps to relieve the burden on the healthcare system," explains Sagartz. A committee made up of representatives from the state, social insurance and the medical association will draw up a five-year screening plan for each age group, divided into women and men. Those who complete the examinations within the specified time will receive a bonus of 1000 euros.