Focus on health
ÖVP election program with “preventive care thousand”
First insights into the ÖVP Burgenland election program, which will be presented on Saturday. On the subject of health, the People's Party is calling for, among other things, a "preventive care thousand" to motivate the population to have important examinations carried out regularly.
The ÖVP gathers at the community center in Antau on Saturday. Regional party leader Christian Sagartz presents the election program for the regional elections on 19 January 2025. Five concrete ideas will be used to show what needs to change in the state.
Model like the parent-child pass
One core demand is the "precautionary thousand". "On average, people die earlier in Burgenland than in any other province. We have to do something about this," explains Sagartz. That's why there should be a Burgenland preventive care pass in future - similar to the parent-child pass.
The aim is to motivate the population to have targeted and timely check-ups. "Screening saves lives, reduces human suffering and helps to relieve the burden on the healthcare system," explains Sagartz. A committee made up of representatives from the state, social insurance and the medical association will draw up a five-year screening plan for each age group, divided into women and men. Those who complete the examinations within the specified time will receive a bonus of 1000 euros.
"Joint and regional decisions"
Other priorities in the election manifesto: affordable housing, the abolition of building land tax and freedom of choice in care. Sagartz is focusing on joint and regional decisions: "This is a counter-proposal, an alternative to the SPÖ's sole rule."
