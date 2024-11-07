"It was very upsetting"
After ridicule and hatred: Olympian resigns
Over and out: Australian Rachael Louise Gunn ends her breakdancing career. At the Olympic premiere in Paris, the 37-year-old caused a stir and irritation with her kangaroo imitation, among other things. She subsequently earned a lot of ridicule and hatred.
"I still break, but I don't take part in competitions anymore and I won't," explained Gunn in an interview with the Australian radio station 2DayFm. "I wanted to keep going, but the idea of competing in a battle feels very difficult right now."
Olympic performance with consequences
Raygun's Olympic performance on the "Place de la Concorde" was ridiculed by the media, mocked on social media and has since been parodied on talk shows. In an Instagram post, the athlete expressed her delight at a certain amount of encouragement, but also found the hatred she received "pretty devastating".
"Dancing is actually so much fun and people shouldn't feel stupid when they're on the dance floor," she said, explaining her resignation. In any case, she still finds what happened "surreal". "The conspiracy theories were totally wild and it was very upsetting because I felt like I had no control over who people thought I was," says Gunn. "But I'll stick to the positives. There have also been a lot of very loving things that people have written. I'm holding on to that."
