Red alert for domestic automotive suppliers

Suppliers pay particularly well

The supplier industry is considered to be an above-average paying sector, as can be seen from the annual collective wage negotiations in the metal industry. Just a few weeks ago, the metalworkers signed their collective agreement and received a 4.8 percent pay rise, which is one percent above rolling inflation. The new minimum wage is 2518.43 euros. However, the employers have left themselves a loophole: For companies in a very difficult situation with high personnel costs, the increase may be reduced by 0.75 percent or 1.5 percent.