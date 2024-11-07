Fans can breathe a sigh of relief
Queen Camilla is on the mend!
There was great concern for Queen Camilla when the palace canceled all of the 77-year-old's appointments at the beginning of the week. But now the all-clear has been given: King Charles' wife is on the mend.
As the British "Independent" reported, Camilla has already confirmed her attendance at the world premiere of the film "Gladiator 2" on Wednesday evening.
Fit enough for the movie premiere
By then, the Queen will have recovered from her respiratory infection and will be fit enough to accompany her husband, King Charles, on the red carpet in London's Leicester Square, Buckingham Palace announced.
Paul Mescal (28), Denzel Washington (69) and Pedro Pascal (49), among others, can be seen in the second part of the hit film starring Russell Crowe from 2000. The film was directed by Sir Ridley Scott (86).
Reception at Buckingham Palace
Camilla will also join Charles at a special reception at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the British television and film industry, according to reports.
Charles and Camilla will welcome numerous guests from the cinema and TV industry, including actors, directors, presenters, stunt people and costume designers. The reception is being held to mark the centenary of the Film and TV Charity, of which the British monarch is patron.
Also taking part in "Remembrance Sunday"?
On Tuesday, the palace announced that Queen Camilla had to cancel several appointments due to illness. The wife of King Charles III is suffering from a respiratory infection. The 77-year-old is recovering at home and is under medical observation.
The doctors had "ordered Camilla to take a short rest", according to the palace statement. "It is therefore with great regret that Her Majesty must withdraw from her engagements for this week."
It has not yet been announced whether Camilla will attend the important commemorations at the weekend. Remembrance Sunday, which commemorates the fallen of the world wars, is one of the most important days in the royal calendar.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.