"Corpus Homini"
Care work between great closeness and distance
In the film "Corpus Homini", Linz-based director Anatol Bogendorfer focuses on the body - from birth to death. He portrays the everyday working lives of a midwife, a doctor, a sexual companion and a mortician couple in an authentic and up-close way. The documentary is now being shown in cinemas across Austria.
In the Middle Ages, there were dishonorable professions, including midwives, gravediggers and, of course, prostitutes. "In this day and age, we still have reservations about some of these professions," observes Anatol Bogendorfer. The Linz film director set up the production company BOXA Film.
This year, his documentary "Corpus Homini" was a hit at both the Graz Diagonale and the Crossing Europe festival in Linz. Now the documentary is being released in cinemas.
The tension between shame and need
It is about working on the body - from birth to the end of life. Bogendorfer portrays the everyday life of a midwife from the Salzkammergut region, a family doctor in Vorarlberg, a sexual companion in Vienna and a mortician couple in Lower Austria. Nothing is staged, all of them actually work in these professions in Austria, and now they are "authentically appearing in front of the camera", says Bogendorfer.
"They all share a kind of care work that is characterized by an extreme tension between human closeness and professional distance." It's about suffering and pain, fears and care. And it's about shame and tenderness - about humanity. The sexual companion's clients also include people with disabilities - here the film even breaks today's taboos.
In program cinemas throughout Austria
The premiere of "Corpus Homini" at the Diagonale was described by critics as a "strong documentary" and "sensitive, never voyeuristic". The interesting work is now being shown in art house cinemas across Austria. "A theatrical release is the greatest thing for any filmmaker, and in the case of a documentary, perhaps even more so!"
Cinema release in Vienna from November 7; in Upper Austria from November 11, including in Steyr, Wels and Linz
