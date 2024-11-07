Care work between great closeness and distance

The tension between shame and need

It is about working on the body - from birth to the end of life. Bogendorfer portrays the everyday life of a midwife from the Salzkammergut region, a family doctor in Vorarlberg, a sexual companion in Vienna and a mortician couple in Lower Austria. Nothing is staged, all of them actually work in these professions in Austria, and now they are "authentically appearing in front of the camera", says Bogendorfer.