Childcare is secure
“Childminders are also guaranteed for 2025”
The care of the children concerned should be "guaranteed" for the coming year, according to the Upper Austrian childminders' association Aktion Tagesmütter OÖ. However, discussions about funding are still ongoing in the background.
Instead of a relaxed summer vacation, many parents' nerves were on edge in July: the Aktion Tagesmütter OÖ association announced a partial closure and the care of 480 children was on the brink of collapse. A few weeks later, an agreement was reached with the state of Upper Austria - the point of contention was the new tariff regulations - to continue at least until the end of the year.
Financial talks underway
The association has now reassured parents in a letter: "Our partial operation 'childminders at home' is also secured for 2025, so the care of the children entrusted to us is guaranteed." However, the financial cake around the funding model that has been in place since April 1 - a fixed state contribution instead of a severance payment - is not quite over yet.
The Education Directorate will analyze the new funding system individually with all childminder associations, according to the office of the responsible Deputy Governor Christine Haberlander (VP). If there is a need for adjustment, she said, they would be prepared to make changes.
In Upper Austria, 1569 children were most recently in the care of childminders, which is around two percent of the total of around 67,600 children cared for in crèches, day nurseries and the like. This year, the state is supporting the childminder associations with 6.7 million euros, next year with 6.9 million euros.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
