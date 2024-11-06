Poison attack: “Life has changed brutally”

Andreas F. is brought into the courtroom at Korneuburg Regional Court (Lower Austria) on the second day of the trial with two bodyguards - he finds his way around with his cane. The defendant, who is said to be responsible for his visual impairment, is sitting less than two meters away from him. However, he did not want to give his evidence in the absence of the 32-year-old - he wanted her to see how he was doing after more than two years.