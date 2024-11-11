Vorteilswelt
Expert explains

How does hearing loss actually occur?

Nachrichten
11.11.2024 06:30

Readers ask, experts answer on the most pressing health issues. Christine G. (59): "My mother-in-law (81) is hearing worse and worse. How does age-related hearing loss develop?"

Dr. Stefan Edlinger, ENT specialist, Medizin am Markt medical center in Vienna: " Your mother-in-law's age-related hearing loss is a common form of hearing loss that often accompanies the ageing process. It is caused by gradual changes in the inner ear, particularly in the hair cells that convert high frequencies into electrical signals. Over the years, these structures can be damaged by genetic factors, but also by external influences such as noise or certain medications.

Listening becomes more and more strenuous
In most cases, age-related hearing loss develops slowly and imperceptibly. Initially, everyday noises such as birdsong or the ringing of the telephone may be ignored, and the TV or radio often have to be turned up. As these changes are gradual, many people only recognize their hearing loss late, often when listening is already becoming more strenuous and leads to rapid fatigue.

Hearing loss only discovered late
As the brain also adapts to hearing loss by using areas that are actually responsible for understanding speech for other tasks, untreated hearing loss can make it increasingly difficult to understand speech and put a strain on mental health. Social isolation is not uncommon, which can increase the risk of cognitive impairments such as dementia.

Do you have any questions?

If you also have a health concern, simply write to us. We will forward your query confidentially to a suitable expert. Selected questions will be published anonymously in Gesund-Magazin and/or online.

 Early diagnosis by means of a hearing test can help to detect hearing loss in good time and take targeted measures. A tone audiogram can reveal the typical reduction in the high frequency range, while the speech audiogram provides indications of limited speech comprehension. If your mother-in-law shows signs of hearing loss, a hearing test is advisable - even if she already has age-related hearing loss - in order to determine the degree of hearing loss and, if necessary, initiate treatment with modern hearing aids or other aids.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Karin Rohrer-Schausberger
