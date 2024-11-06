Final preparations for tunnel closure underway

Preparing for future high-level long-distance traffic

Alongside the Brenner axis, the Salzburg - Villach Tauern route is the most important Austrian transalpine connection and therefore a main axis of Alpine transit. The core of the route is the approximately 81-kilometre-long Tauern Railway from Schwarzach im Pongau to Spittal an der Drau in Carinthia. With the commissioning of the Koralm Railway, the implementation of the integrated timetable and the associated expansion of services, the north-south connection is becoming significantly more important in long-distance transport. Over the next few years, the Tauern line will be prepared step by step for future high-level long-distance traffic and travel will become even more comfortable.