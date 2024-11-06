Handovers in Tyrol
When the company needs a new boss
According to statistics from the Chamber of Commerce, a total of 718 companies were successfully handed over in Tyrol last year. It takes a lot of planning and sometimes nerves of steel to make it work. But according to one hotel manager, "it's worth it".
"We don't want to do without a functioning company." With these words, Barbara Thaler, President of the Tyrolean Chamber of Commerce, promoted the transfer of businesses on Tuesday - either within the family or to external persons. According to statistics, exactly 718 companies were handed over to a new boss in Tyrol last year.
The reasons why the WK does not want to do without a functioning company are obvious: a successful business ensures added value, economic growth, keeps making investments, guarantees existing jobs and, in the best case scenario, creates new ones. "In addition, a lot of expertise is lost when a business closes," says Thaler.
Every fourth company is an employer. In total, around 700,000 employees depend on these 51,000 companies.
Barbara Thaler
Bild: Christof Birbaumer
Nationwide, 51,000 companies will be affected by 2029
In percentage terms, the highest number of business transfers across Austria last year were in the trade and crafts sector (29.3%), followed by tourism (26%), retail (21.7%) and information and consulting (16%).
"By 2029, 51,000 businesses across the country are expected to need a successor," the WK boss continues. "Every fourth business is an employer. In total, around 700,000 employees depend on these 51,000 companies."
According to Thaler, the problems that potential successors face are the requirements under trade law, the business premises permit and the fact that the tax-free allowance for business transfers (currently EUR 7,300) has not been increased since 1975. "An increase is urgently needed here," demands the WK boss.
Many advantages ...
Anyone interested in handing over a business should get in touch early. With the start-up service, a cooperation with the Chamber of Notaries and a so-called "Expert Group", the Chamber of Commerce provides advice and support right from the start.
Christian Frick is the spokesperson for this expert group for business takeovers. He is also promoting the takeover: "Among other things, you can build on a tried-and-tested business model, you already have established structures and processes as well as a customer and supplier base. There is often also the opportunity to increase turnover."
On the other hand, there are also emotional aspects, as it is partly the life's work of the person handing over the company.
Christian Frick
...but also a few stumbling blocks
But not everything should be seen through "rose-tinted spectacles". "There are also a few stumbling blocks," admits Frick. "On the one hand, there's the financing, when other heirs have to be paid in the course of a business transfer within the family. On the other hand, there are also the emotional aspects, because after all, it is partly the life's work of the person handing over the company." And last but not least, the "struggle" with legal and tax issues.
"Have a coffee in peace more often during the process"
And yet, statistics show that business handovers can be successful. 66 percent of companies make it into the second generation, ten percent into the third. The takeover of Hotel Zach, which Katharina Schnitzer-Zach took over from her parents, was also successful. "At the age of 26, I had a clear idea of what I wanted. Today, I am the first woman to run the hotel in the third generation for 18 years."
Her most important tip: "During the handover process, have a quiet coffee together more often. That can defuse a lot of conflicts. Good communication is essential."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.