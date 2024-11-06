When the company needs a new boss

...but also a few stumbling blocks

But not everything should be seen through "rose-tinted spectacles". "There are also a few stumbling blocks," admits Frick. "On the one hand, there's the financing, when other heirs have to be paid in the course of a business transfer within the family. On the other hand, there are also the emotional aspects, because after all, it is partly the life's work of the person handing over the company." And last but not least, the "struggle" with legal and tax issues.