Musk sued over one million dollar raffle
Tesla boss Elon Musk's controversial raffle of one million dollars a day in connection with the US election has had legal repercussions. A citizen of the state of Arizona is accusing the billionaire of fraud in a lawsuit filed in a court in Texas.
She claims that there was originally talk of a raffle. However, the organizers later admitted that the winners had been deliberately selected. The plaintiff is demanding a fine of at least five million dollars per affected participant. Musk has not yet issued a statement.
Court did not stop Musk's cash gifts to voters
However, a public prosecutor did not succeed in stopping the controversial cash handouts. A judge in Philadelphia rejected the application for a temporary injunction. The decision is more of a symbolic one, as the daily allocation of one million dollars ended on election day on Tuesday anyway.
Musk had announced that he would award one million dollars a day to a registered voter in particularly hard-fought US states until the election. He handed over the first million-dollar checks in Pennsylvania. The state could be particularly important because it has 19 electors. You need 270 electoral votes to win the presidential election.
No random allocation
The District Attorney of Philadelphia, Larry Krasner, had accused Musk of running "an illegal lottery". He argued, among other things, that Musk's lottery violated a Pennsylvania law that requires all lotteries in the state to be regulated by the state. Musk's side countered that there was no random awarding. The people receiving the money were being paid for their ambassadorial role.
The campaign was aimed at registered voters who signed a petition. It was about "freedom of expression and the right to bear arms" - it was launched by Musk's organization "America PAC". This organization supports the election campaign of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.
Warning issued
According to US election law, it is illegal to pay citizens money to vote or register to vote. According to Musk, the million-dollar gift was intended to raise awareness of the petition. However, critics saw a problem in the fact that only registered voters could take part. This could be interpreted as the gift of money creating an incentive to register. The US Department of Justice issued a warning.
