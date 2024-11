Six games at the weekend? The “whistle” is missing here

It has taken six rounds this season in Köflach. Not until the first win or the top of the table - but until the youth teams from U10 to U15 were refereed by an association referee for the first time! "Ten years ago, I was a youth manager for the first time, and even then the situation was bad. Today, however, you can really call filling a position in the area a coincidence," says Robert Winterleitner, who supports the search for referees as a youth official in Köflach. Together with Mooskirchen, both clubs repeatedly hire amateur referees from regular leagues. Anything is better than having your own coaches or parents blow the whistle - even if this cannot always be avoided.