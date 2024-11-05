Car bomb planted: “It works like napalm”

Dirty fingers?

The young woman suspects that her ex-boyfriend might have had something to do with it. "He threatened me. But he certainly didn't get his own fingers dirty. It's funny that they both come from the same city, isn't it?" The accused knows this ex, they say hello to each other, that's all. "I'm Turkish," says the Austrian-born man. "I have nothing to do with Kurds. Besides, why would he take me? There are better people." And: "I can't confess, otherwise I would have to lie."