Consultation on the S-Link dominates politics in the state

There are still four days to go until the referendum on the mobility solution in Salzburg. The citizens of the city of Salzburg, Flachgau and Tennengau are to decide whether they are in favor of the partly underground extension of the local railroad, the construction of the trade fair railroad and a rail link to the airport. The topic will therefore dominate today's session of the Salzburg state parliament. The current hour will deal with it and motions and questions will also be discussed.