Parties are divided

Consultation on the S-Link dominates politics in the state

Nachrichten
06.11.2024 07:00
Both supporters and opponents in the provincial parliament are trying to mobilize ahead of Sunday's vote on the planned local railway extension to Hallein.
0 Kommentare

There are still four days to go until the referendum on the mobility solution in Salzburg. The citizens of the city of Salzburg, Flachgau and Tennengau are to decide whether they are in favor of the partly underground extension of the local railroad, the construction of the trade fair railroad and a rail link to the airport. The topic will therefore dominate today's session of the Salzburg state parliament. The current hour will deal with it and motions and questions will also be discussed.

The SPÖ is leading the way. As is well known, it is the only party to oppose the project. The Reds want to use an urgent motion to ensure that there will be no expropriations in the project.

Furthermore, they want to know by means of an urgent question whether the 50 percent cost sharing by the federal government would also hold in the event of a possible austerity package or why the question was not formulated clearly enough to withstand challenges. The provincial legist has already assured us on this point that the wording will hold. The legist had a different opinion when questioning the city last year.

