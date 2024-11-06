Brave girl
Anna (14) jumped off death’s shovel several times
The 14-year-old Upper Austrian girl urgently needed a new heart to survive. During the transplant, however, she suffered several strokes. She had to be resuscitated several times and hovered between life and death for days. She is now in a wheelchair and requires regular dialysis as a result of organ failure. Her parents' home has to be adapted for the disabled.
The medical history of 14-year-old Anna from the Linz-Land district is littered with tragedies. The schoolgirl has managed to jump off death's shovel several times.
"I totally admire her, she has an extremely strong personality," enthuses her mother Sandra (38). She has been worried about her daughter's health ever since Anna was born with a serious heart defect (hypoplastic left heart syndrome).
Resuscitated several times
Over the past year and a half, however, things have become really dramatic. Anna's heart was barely working, she had to be resuscitated several times and her only chance of survival was a transplant.
"On April 2, we finally got the call that we had a heart. We immediately went to Vienna, where the operation started at 3.30 pm." The operation lasted until 5.30 a.m., and at first everything looked positive. "The new heart beat immediately and didn't need any support."
Four days later, Anna was woken from a deep sleep - but she was confused and coughing heavily. While her upper body was very restless, the girl was not moving her legs. "I immediately thought something was wrong," says Sandra, who raised the alarm with the doctors.
An MRI confirmed her suspicions: Anna had suffered strokes in the brain and in the spinal canal of the spine during the transplant. The result: incomplete paraplegia from the pelvis downwards.
Organ failure
Coughing fits may have caused a vessel to open in an artery in the posterior lung. Anna lost a lot of blood and needed a huge amount of blood. Her lungs, liver and kidneys failed. "The doctors said that there was nothing more they could do in terms of intensive care. It was now up to Anna alone whether she would make it."
The girl spent 13 weeks in intensive care and bravely fought her way back. But on the eve of May 1st, her heart suddenly went into fibrillation, Anna suffered a cardiac arrest, needed 13 shocks with the defibrillator and was resuscitated four times. The 14-year-old survived this too.
Open wounds and permanent nausea
After seven months in hospital, she and Sandra were finally able to return home, where her sister (17) was eagerly awaiting them. However, Anna needs regular blood transfusions, her immune system is low, she has to undergo dialysis, has open wounds from lying in hospital for so long and vomits several times a day.
Unfortunately, the worries do not diminish for single parent Sandra: the house needs to be adapted for disabled people. Estimated cost: 90,000 euros.
Dear readers!
If you would like to help in this case, please donate to our "Krone" special account at Hypo Oberösterreich under the reference "Heart transplantation":
IBAN: AT76 5400 0000 0040 0002; BIC: OBLAAT2L
Donors can choose to be published in the print edition of the "OÖ-Krone". However, if you wish to remain anonymous, please state this explicitly when making your payment. Your donations are also tax-deductible!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.