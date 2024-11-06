Beethoven and the martial arts

Pawel Zalejski, principal violinist of the internationally acclaimed quartet "Apollon musagète" and concertmaster of the SOV, was the first conductor of this orchestra, which calls itself Camerata Sinfonica Vorarlberg, and he also coached the Ambedo Quartet from Catalonia, which performed the first part of the concert evening in the Weiler parish church. This fabulous young ensemble consisting of the four men Raul Campos and Alexis Garita, violins, Jaume Pueyo, viola and Carlos Villa, cello, was not playing in our region for the first time. Here in Weiler, they interpreted Beethoven's String Quartet Opus 18/2 with both precision and relaxation, and these two parameters are not contradictory when you are in the flow.