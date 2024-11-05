Concern for the Queen
Palace cancels all appointments of Queen Camilla (77)
Concern for Queen Camilla! On Tuesday, the palace surprisingly canceled all appointments for the 77-year-old wife of King Charles III. At the end of October, she was due to visit Australia and the Pacific island state of Samoa with Charles.
Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen is suffering from a respiratory infection and will not be able to attend any appointments for at least a week.
Queen "apologizes"
According to Sky News, a spokesperson for the palace said that Camila's doctors had "advised her to take a short rest", adding that "it is therefore with great regret that Her Majesty has to withdraw from her appointments this week". The Queen "very much hopes that she will have recovered in time to attend this weekend's commemorations as usual".
"She apologizes to anyone who suffers any inconvenience or disappointment as a result," it said.
Remembrance Day commemorations
Sunday is Remembrance Sunday in the UK, which traditionally commemorates the soldiers and civilians who served in the two world wars. Remembrance Poppies are worn on this and the following days. Remembrance Day takes place on Monday, an important day for the Royal Family, on which the fallen of the world wars are commemorated.
Trip to Australia
In October, the Queen spent time with King Charles in Australia and Samoa, where the Commonwealth Summit took place. The royal couple are said to have stopped off at a spa resort in India on their way back to the UK.
King Charles, who was diagnosed with cancer in February, was released from his treatment for the trip, which is now continuing.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
