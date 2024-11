Kreischberg: Hard work for great ski runs

The beautiful mountain world of the Gurktal Alps and Niedere Tauern around Murau is currently a colorful autumn wonderland. Reinhard Maier, Philipp Seitlinger and Felix Tockner, however, have no eye for it. The focus of the three cable car technicians is on the pulleys on which the almost eight-kilometer-long haul rope of the modern 10-passenger gondola lift rests. In winter, this lift transports up to 4,000 skiers per hour from the valley to the Kreischberg.