Break urgently needed
The clock starts ticking for the Eisbullen
Ice hockey league champions Salzburg's batteries have been drained of late, with coach Oliver David's cracks heading into the international break with a 3:6 loss at Pustertal. This comes at the right time, the Ice Bulls can take a few days off, at least those who are not on the national team.
We got into the game well, but they were so good that they came back," said Bulls coach Oliver David after the 3:6 defeat in Pustertal - once again. The US-American has had to use this phrase a lot recently.
We're not playing the way we want to, we're not winning as many duels, we're not blocking as many shots. It's just a tough phase at the moment
Paul Stapelfeldt
It wasn't the first time this season that the Ice Bulls lost the thread after a solid first period at the ice hockey league meeting in Bruneck. But then they never found it again. After an intensive start to the season, the batteries are empty. The Mozartstädter's body and mind seemed tired. "We're not playing the way we want to, we're not winning as many duels, we're not blocking as many shots. It's just a tough phase at the moment," said defender Paul Stapelfeldt.
The international break comes at just the right time. But the clock is now starting to tick for the David crew. It continues on November 12 with the CHL round of 16 first leg in Lahti. Just a few days to recharge the batteries. "We have to take the situation as it is and stay positive. Now you can switch off for a few days and clear your head," Stapelfeldt has a good tip for those players who are not going to the national team.
Like Kickert, Kraus, Thaler, Wukovits and Wimmer, however, he himself is part of the squad. Sinn will not be traveling with the German team, as he and the rest will be off training from Wednesday to Friday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.