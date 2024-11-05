"A president for all"
Tens of thousands of fans at Harris’ final show
In a show packed with star guests, Kamala Harris showed herself to be confident of victory at the end of her election campaign. In front of the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art in the "swing state" of Pennsylvania, the backdrop from the cult film "Rocky" about the rise of a boxer, the presidential candidate gave a speech on Tuesday night.
"It's good to be back in the City of Brotherly Love, where the foundation of our democracy was forged, and here on these famous steps, a tribute to those who start as underdogs and work their way up to victory," Harris said.
The Democratic vice president reiterated her promise to be "a president for all Americans".
The meticulously choreographed event with guests such as star musician Lady Gaga, who also appealed for Harris to be elected, and TV icon Oprah Winfrey was reminiscent of great American television moments such as the Oscar and Grammy awards or the Super Bowl halftime show. Tens of thousands of enthusiastic spectators cheered Harris on.
Trump's final event in Michigan
Her rival, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, also made another public appearance - and once again fueled false expectations about the vote count for the US election. "We want the answer tonight," said the 78-year-old at his final rally in Grand Rapids in the particularly hard-fought "swing state" of Michigan. Trump had already raised the mood in recent days with unsubstantiated allegations of electoral fraud.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.