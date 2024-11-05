Vorteilswelt
Number of victims corrected

Volcanic eruption in Indonesia: Thousands evacuated

Nachrichten
05.11.2024 09:00

Thousands of people have been evacuated following the eruption of the Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano on Flores. The government instructed the emergency services to bring the inhabitants of the risk areas to safety as quickly as possible, as saving human lives was the top priority. The death toll has been revised to nine.

The eruption, which began on Monday night, hurled ash and red-hot rock for miles. These rocks fell on seven nearby villages, causing fires and severe damage.

Ten thousand people affected
Many residents were buried under rubble and dozens suffered injuries. The entire region is covered in a layer of ash. Over 10,000 people are affected.

Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano on Flores (Bild: AFP)
Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano on Flores
(Bild: AFP)

Shortage of medicine and food
Urgently needed relief supplies such as medical equipment and food are being sent to the affected areas, although the difficult terrain and the ash are making access difficult. Around 2,400 people have already found refuge in evacuation centers in neighboring villages, often with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

Volcano continues to spew ash
The authorities are urging residents to maintain a safety radius of seven kilometers and to beware of volcanic mudslides. They are also advising people to wear masks to avoid breathing problems caused by the volcanic ash.

Many hours after the disaster, rescue workers are still searching for victims in the rubble. (Bild: AFP)
Many hours after the disaster, rescue workers are still searching for victims in the rubble.
(Bild: AFP)

Flores, a popular tourist island in the Lesser Sunda Islands, is often affected by volcanic activity. Indonesia lies on the Pacific Ring of Fire, the most geologically active zone on earth. Lewotobi Laki-Laki has been active on and off since the end of 2023 and has also emitted ash in recent months.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
