55th birthday in custody
Justin Combs publishes call to father Diddy
S-rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs has celebrated his 55th birthday in custody at New York's Metropolitan Detention Center. Son Justin Combs (30) posted a video on Instagram on Monday (local time) in which all seven of Combs' children congratulate their father in a phone call.
In it, two-year-old daughter Love sings the "Happy Birthday" song and blows out a candle on a cake at the end.
"I love you all so much," Combs thanks her on the phone. He can also be heard saying that he is proud of them and can hardly wait to see them soon. The musician thanked his children for their support. "I have the best family in the world," he added. This is the first time his voice has been heard since his arrest.
You can watch and listen to the embedded video here:
Seven children
In the video, Combs' three sons and three daughters can be seen gathered around a table. Daughter Chance (18) is connected via video call. Combs has seven children aged between two and 33 from four relationships.
In custody since September
Combs has been in custody since mid-September. The rapper is accused by the public prosecutor's office in New York of sexual abuse and other sexual offences, organized crime and other offences. Combs pleaded not guilty. The trial is currently provisionally scheduled to begin in May.
Numerous civil lawsuits
There are also a number of civil lawsuits for sexual abuse. A law firm in Houston in the US state of Texas recently announced that they are representing 120 people with allegations against the rapper. Combs was one of the most successful rappers in the world in recent decades with hits such as "I'll Be Missing You" and "Bad Boy For Life". In the course of his career, he used the pseudonyms "Puff Daddy", "P. Diddy" and "Diddy", among others.
