Squad to be announced
ÖFB team: One returnee and one “king contender”
Team boss Ralf Rangnick announces the squad for the final spurt in the Nations League today. Kevin Danso is about to make his team comeback, Junior Adamu is currently outplaying Michael Gregoritsch in Freiburg.
With the two victories over Kazakhstan (4:0) and Norway (5:1), Austria has established a very good starting position for the Nations League "final" on Linz soil. The starting position is clear: with victories in Kazakhstan (November 14) and in Vienna against Slovenia (November 17), the goal of group victory and promotion back to the A-League would be achieved - team boss Ralf Rangnick will announce the squad for the final spurt this evening.
It is expected that Kevin Danso will be back in the squad for the first time since the EURO: After the nerve-wracking turbulence following his failed move to AS Roma, the 26-year-old has found his old strength in Lens, playing the full distance in each of the last three games in the French Ligue 1.
He was also annoyed by the referee's performance in the recent 1-0 draw against Paris SG: "As soon as you touch a Parisian player, it's a foul. We accept it, we know that's the way it is. But it's also frustrating," said the central defender. In the center of defence, Gernot Trauner has also been getting more match practice recently, has started in three of Feyenoord's last five games and could also start tomorrow in the Champions League against Salzburg.
Leipzig's Nicolas Seiwald and Christoph Baumgartner are already hoping to make the starting eleven in the Premier League today. The former was injured in the 5-1 defeat to Norway and has not featured since. Celtic Glasgow should be ready today: "Nici is fundamentally important because he covers a lot of the pitch," Leipzig's sporting director Rouven Schröder praised him yesterday.
Marko on hold
Rangnick will be watching this with interest - as will whether Stefan Posch, who has been rested recently, will get more game time against Monaco today. This would also be important for Marko Arnautovic, who recently scored his team goals 38 and 39 against Norway. Since the international double, he has only made one 60-minute appearance for Inter Milan at YB Bern. Tomorrow he will be hoping for a chance against Arsenal.
His fellow strikers Junior Adamu and Michael Gregoritsch are battling it out in Freiburg: currently with a clear advantage for Adamu, who has been a regular in the starting eleven so far.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.