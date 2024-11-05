ÖFB team: One returnee and one “king contender”

He was also annoyed by the referee's performance in the recent 1-0 draw against Paris SG: "As soon as you touch a Parisian player, it's a foul. We accept it, we know that's the way it is. But it's also frustrating," said the central defender. In the center of defence, Gernot Trauner has also been getting more match practice recently, has started in three of Feyenoord's last five games and could also start tomorrow in the Champions League against Salzburg.