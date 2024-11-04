Ducati too strong
KTM boss Pit Beirer: “We had set our sights higher”
KTM Motorsport Director Pit Beirer has mixed feelings ahead of the MotoGP season finale! In the Constructors' Championship, the motorcycle manufacturer from Mattighofen is in second place behind the outstanding Ducatis, but the hoped-for attack on the World Championship title failed to materialize this year. "I would be lying if I said we were totally satisfied. We set ourselves higher targets for this year," said Beirer on Monday's "Sport und Talk aus dem Hangar-7" on ServusTV.
Nevertheless, after a total of twelve KTM podium finishes on 19 Grand Prix weekends, six in sprints and six in the main races, Beirer also saw positives. "We are the second-best manufacturer in the MotoGP class. That's quite an accolade," emphasized the German with a view to the other manufacturers Aprilia, Yamaha and Honda.
However, he had expected more from the two KTM regular riders Brad Binder and Jack Miller. "We want more and that's why we'll give everything we've got to take this final step," announced Beirer.
"Ducati is doing a great job!"
Ducati dominated the current season at will. In the world championship standings, four riders from the Italian manufacturer - Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez and Enea Bastianini - are ahead of the competition by a respectful margin.
They are followed by KTM rookie Pedro Acosta, who will replace Miller in the KTM factory team next year, and Binder in 5th and 6th place. "Ducati is doing a great job, you have to admit that without envy. If we want to beat them, we simply have to get better and we will work hard on that this winter," said Beirer.
Martin is on the verge of triumph in the World Championship
The season finale will take place in two weeks' time. Originally, the finale was to have taken place in Valencia, but after the flood disaster, the race will now be held in Barcelona. Martin is on the verge of triumph in the world championship, with defending champion Bagnaia only having an outside chance.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
