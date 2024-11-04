Baerbock in Kiev: “Leave no stone unturned”

Baerbock said in Kiev on Monday that this was in response to destroyed heating plants and power lines. The money will be used, for example, to provide fuel for houses close to the front line without an energy supply and to provide the population with blankets or warm winter coats "against the icy temperatures". Germany is standing "rock-solid by Ukraine's side". "We will support the Ukrainians for as long as they need us so that they can continue on their path to a just peace."