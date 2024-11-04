Trial begins against poisoner in Lower Austria

Knife attack staged

What happened on the night of May 16/17, 2023 could have been written in a crime novel instead of an indictment: With a separately pursued accomplice, defended by lawyer Mirsad Musliu, she had faked a knife attack on herself - and then blamed it on her now ex-boyfriend. The 32-year-old drew blood, placed it in front of and in the house of Andreas F. She even stole his cell phone while he was sleeping, made fake calls and wrote messages.