"Highly dangerous"
Trial begins against poisoner in Lower Austria
The police have been investigating at full speed for two years - now the trial against a 32-year-old woman is starting in Korneuburg provincial court. Bernadette H. allegedly tried to kill her boyfriend with a special drink and prepared muffins. She is facing life imprisonment and placement in a forensic therapy center - according to the expert, she is highly dangerous.
It is a cinematic sequence of events that will be the subject of the next few days in Korneuburg Regional Court (Lower Austria). The 32-year-old Bernadette H. must now face the jury - she is alleged to have tried to kill her then partner twice.
Magic mushrooms and methanol in the special drink
What happened? On July 8, she allegedly poisoned Andreas F. - "by mixing methanol and psilocin-containing mushrooms into his drink and giving it to him to drink", according to the prosecution. "Only through the rapid initiation of specific treatment and blood washing was it possible to prevent the highly probable imminent death." However, the 42-year-old, represented by lawyer Arthur Machac, became almost completely blind as a result ...
Just four months later, the next accused attempted murder: "Bernadette H. encouraged him to eat muffins she had baked." The trained pastry chef used sleeping pills in the dessert and cut his wrist after he fell unconscious - fortunately, Andreas F. survived.
Knife attack staged
What happened on the night of May 16/17, 2023 could have been written in a crime novel instead of an indictment: With a separately pursued accomplice, defended by lawyer Mirsad Musliu, she had faked a knife attack on herself - and then blamed it on her now ex-boyfriend. The 32-year-old drew blood, placed it in front of and in the house of Andreas F. She even stole his cell phone while he was sleeping, made fake calls and wrote messages.
The visually impaired 42-year-old was remanded in custody for several months. However, the investigation finally revealed that F. could not have committed the alleged act of violence. Rather, he had been the victim of two - fortunately unsuccessful - murder attempts.
Five days, 25 witnesses and three expert witnesses
A criminal story that also attracts media beyond Austria's borders to the Korneuburg Regional Court. Five days are scheduled for the sensational trial. At the start on Tuesday, Bernadette H., defended by lawyer Sascha Flatz, will have her say for the first time. She has not yet confessed to the main charges - the two attempted murders. After 25 further witnesses and three expert witnesses, a verdict is planned for November 13. The woman faces life imprisonment and placement in a forensic-therapeutic center.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
