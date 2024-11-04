No Austrian goose without an outdoor run

According to the Austrian Animal Husbandry Ordinance, every goose - regardless of whether it is reared organically or conventionally - must have an outdoor run. A maximum of 21 kilograms of geese may be kept on one square meter of floor space in the barn. That's about four geese at the time of slaughter. In addition, each animal must have at least 50 square meters of outdoor space. If the animals have more space in the barn, then less space is sufficient: if a maximum of 15 kilograms per square meter is kept, at least 10 square meters of space per animal is sufficient.