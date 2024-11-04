Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Royal hot!

Diana’s legacy sparkles in Kim K.’s mega cleavage!

Nachrichten
04.11.2024 11:45

Wow appearance at the LACMA Art+Film Gala! Reality star Kim Kardashian attracted everyone's attention at the weekend in a very low-cut white Gucci dress. The highlight: her already breathtaking mega cleavage was also adorned with Princess Diana's legendary amethyst cross!

0 Kommentare

The sparkling piece of jewelry, set with precious amethysts and diamonds, was purchased by Kim Kardashian at a Sotheby's auction last year for a whopping 200,000 dollars.

Royal collector's item
It is a real royal collector's item that the "Queen of Hearts" once loved to wear.

Kim Kardashian with Diana's cross necklace (Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Monica Schipper)
Kim Kardashian with Diana's cross necklace
(Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Monica Schipper)

Never seen again after her death
The Attallah cross, which was considered one of Princess Diana's favorite pieces, is a pendant designed by court jeweler Garrard in the 1920s, according to Sothebys.

"It became most famous in October 1987 when she wore it in combination with a dress by Catherine Walker at a charity gala in support of Birthright, a charity that works to protect human rights during pregnancy and childbirth," it said ahead of the auction. 

It added: "The cross was purchased from Garrard by Naim Attallah CBE in the 1980s, and due to his friendship with Princess Diana, he lent it to her over a number of years. It is understood that the cross was only ever worn by the Princess and after her death it was never seen in public again."

Oversized crosses were considered extremely hip in the 1980s. Madonna also loved the look. 

Kim Kardashian with Diana's cross necklace (Bild: APA Pool/GETTY IMAGES/Monica Schipper)
Kim Kardashian with Diana's cross necklace
(Bild: APA Pool/GETTY IMAGES/Monica Schipper)

Kardashian also paired the ostentatious cross with a floor-length dress, but opted for a light shade and an elegant cream-colored cape. And she added plenty of sex appeal with her mega cleavage. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf