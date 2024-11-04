Royal hot!
Diana’s legacy sparkles in Kim K.’s mega cleavage!
Wow appearance at the LACMA Art+Film Gala! Reality star Kim Kardashian attracted everyone's attention at the weekend in a very low-cut white Gucci dress. The highlight: her already breathtaking mega cleavage was also adorned with Princess Diana's legendary amethyst cross!
The sparkling piece of jewelry, set with precious amethysts and diamonds, was purchased by Kim Kardashian at a Sotheby's auction last year for a whopping 200,000 dollars.
Royal collector's item
It is a real royal collector's item that the "Queen of Hearts" once loved to wear.
Never seen again after her death
The Attallah cross, which was considered one of Princess Diana's favorite pieces, is a pendant designed by court jeweler Garrard in the 1920s, according to Sothebys.
"It became most famous in October 1987 when she wore it in combination with a dress by Catherine Walker at a charity gala in support of Birthright, a charity that works to protect human rights during pregnancy and childbirth," it said ahead of the auction.
It added: "The cross was purchased from Garrard by Naim Attallah CBE in the 1980s, and due to his friendship with Princess Diana, he lent it to her over a number of years. It is understood that the cross was only ever worn by the Princess and after her death it was never seen in public again."
Oversized crosses were considered extremely hip in the 1980s. Madonna also loved the look.
Kardashian also paired the ostentatious cross with a floor-length dress, but opted for a light shade and an elegant cream-colored cape. And she added plenty of sex appeal with her mega cleavage.
