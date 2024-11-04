Brucknerhaus affair
Johanna Möslinger takes over the leadership of LIVA
A lifeline at last: After increasing turbulence caused by the scandals at the Brucknerhaus in Linz, a temporary head of the cultural and sports institution LIVA has been appointed this morning. Concert manager Johanna Möslinger, a native of the Innviertel region, will take over the artistic management.
From mid-November, the experienced concert manager Johanna Möslinger will be in charge of LIVA operations including the Brucknerhaus, Posthof, Kuddelmuddel and LIVA Sport. She was instrumental in setting up the Philharmonie Luxembourg and was a board member at the Wiener Konzerthaus for ten years. "Her network is impressive and she is an expert in change management," says Chairman of the Supervisory Board Meinhard Lukas.
"I am really delighted to be here today. Taking over the management of LIVA on an interim basis is a challenge. But I love challenges," says Möslinger.
Signal for the future
The nomination is a "signal to the staff, but also to the artists and the audience", says Managing Deputy Mayor Dietmar Prammer.
The roadmap for the future
LIVA is expected to advertise its two management positions this year. The selection process is currently still being worked out, says Lukas, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. The selection will not be made until after the Linz mayoral election, which will take place on January 12.
However, both positions are expected to be filled in the course of 2025, with the start of service of the selected personalities also depending on their availability.
Management duo complete on an interim basis
Until then, Möslinger will manage the artistic operations of LIVA and the operations of LIVA Sport as interim Managing Director. She will be assisted by Linz-based tax consultant Alexander Stefan as interim managing director for financial matters. He was already appointed two weeks ago, as we reported.
Möslinger, who has a degree in engineering, found her way into the cultural sector via several detours, driven by her passion for music. She learned the viola, took a sabbatical with Franz Welser-Möst, worked for the Luxembourg Philharmonic Orchestra and spent 11 years with the Wiener Konzerthausgesellschaft. She sees the LIVA as having "great potential for the city if things can be linked up properly".
