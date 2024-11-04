Johanna Möslinger takes over the leadership of LIVA

Möslinger, who has a degree in engineering, found her way into the cultural sector via several detours, driven by her passion for music. She learned the viola, took a sabbatical with Franz Welser-Möst, worked for the Luxembourg Philharmonic Orchestra and spent 11 years with the Wiener Konzerthausgesellschaft. She sees the LIVA as having "great potential for the city if things can be linked up properly".