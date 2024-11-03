Presidential election
Moldova: pro-Russian candidate in the lead
In the presidential run-off election in the former Soviet republic of Moldova, which was overshadowed by a cyber-attack and bomb threats, a victory for the pro-Russian candidate Alexandr Stoianoglo is currently emerging.
According to the electoral commission, after more than two thirds of the votes have been counted, Stoianoglo is ahead with around 52 percent - ahead of the pro-European incumbent Maia Sandu, who has around 48 percent. This is an interim result, not a projection. The votes of hundreds of thousands of Moldovans abroad are likely to be decisive.
Death threats against journalists and voters
The situation in the country is extremely tense: State security and police are investigating at full speed - now also due to a series of death threats made by telephone or text message against both independent journalists and voters. As Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean announced on Friday evening, countless Moldovan voters have been threatened with death in recent days if they do not vote for the pro-Russian candidate.
Such threats are aimed solely at frightening people and keeping them away from the ballot box, said Recean, who asked citizens to vote without worrying. On Sunday, there was a cyber attack on the Central Election Commission. There were bomb threats against polling stations abroad.
The head of the electoral authority, Angelica Caraman, announced at a press conference on Sunday afternoon that it was a DoS (denial of service) attack, whereby the functionality of the system was temporarily impaired. De facto, this meant that voters could be registered at polling stations more slowly than usual. The system has since been restored to full functionality and the voting process itself was not interrupted at any time, said Caraman.
Organized voter transports in breakaway region
The National Security Advisor accused Russia of massive interference. The election interference posed a great risk of distorting the result, Stanislav Secrieru announced on the X platform. The authorities are alarmed. In the Transnistria region, which has broken away from Moldova and where Russian troops are stationed, there are organized voter transports to the polls; this is illegal, he said according to dpa.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
