Premiere: Sturm’s historic mass migration!

Just one more sleep. Then it's time for the real treat in the Champions League: Sturm play in Dortmund for the first time in the club's history. Against the yellow wall, in front of around 80,000 spectators. In sporting terms, a Herculean task awaits the Blacks. The big challenge ahead of the thriller against BVB for Christian Ilzer: "It won't be an easy task to find the missing freshness by Tuesday. Nevertheless, we will prepare for this game in the best possible way," said the Sturm coach after the hit against Rapid. In which his men were tired after exhausting matches in the English week. "Above all, we lacked the freshness in our heads, the explosiveness."